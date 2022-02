Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini, who has been in and around the Indian side for his ability to hit the deck hard and bowl with extra pace, has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for 2.60 Cr.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 01:58 PM IST