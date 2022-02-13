IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: Gujarat Titans finally get the wicketkeeper they needed, buy Wriddhiman Saha for Rs 1.9 cr

Gujarat Titans finally got the wicketkeeper they needed, buy Wriddhiman Saha for Rs 1.9 crore on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

The team also picked overseas player Matthew Wade as a wicketkeeper for an amount of Rs 2.50 crore. Wade had gone unsold yesterday, however he was picked by Gujarat on day two of the auctions.

The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore. Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.

Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar being among the top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 07:39 PM IST