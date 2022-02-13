IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: England's death over specialist bowler Chris Jordan sold to CSK for Rs 3.6 cr

England's death over specialist bowler Chris Jordan was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 3.6 cr on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

Chris Jordan was one of the notable names to go unsold in the auction previously.

In 2016, following his success in ICC World T20 2016, he was signed as a replacement player for Royal Challengers Bangalore in place of the injured Mitchell Starc. He picked up 11 wickets from the 9 matches he played. His best figures 4/11 came against Gujarat Lions. He was released by the RCB ahead of the 2017 Auction.

In February 2017, he was selected by the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2017 Indian Premier League for 50 lakhs Rupees. He only managed to play one match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator. In the 2020 IPL auction, he was bought by the Kings XI Punjab for 3 crore ahead of the 2020 Indian Premier League.

The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore. Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.

Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar being among the top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 07:47 PM IST