Ace England pacer Jofra Archer, who has been struggling with injury in recent times has got a huge bid at the Tata IPL Auction. The Mumbai Indians went all in for him and eventually bagged him for a whopping 8 Cr.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 04:21 PM IST