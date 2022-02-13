IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: Daniel Sams bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.60 crore

Daniel Sams was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.60 crore on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

Daniel was sold to Mumbai Indians after a fierce bidding war with Lucknow Super Giants.

Daniel, an Australian international cricketer, made his international debut for the Australia cricket team in December 2020.

The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore. Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.

Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar being among the top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants are bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

