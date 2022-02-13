IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: Chetan Sakariya sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.20 cr

Chetan Sakariya was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.20 crore on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

Placed at a base price of Rs 50 lakhs, Delhi Capitals succeeded to rope in Sakariya in their team.

Rajasthan Royals and DC were in race to pick the sensation of 2021 IPL edition, however Delhi had the fortune to pick him up.

Notably, RR had bought the young charismatic performer for a cost of Rs 1.2 crore in the 2021 mini auction.

Sakariya burst onto the scene with the Rajasthan Royals last season and finished the season with 14 wickets in 14 games. After that, in July last year, he made his debut for India.

Hailing from a village called Bhavnagar in Gujarat, Chetan looked up to Sheldon Jackson, who gave him his first shoes to start training.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants are bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Meanwhile, Day 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar among top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

