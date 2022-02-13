IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: 19-year-old Tilak Verma goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.70 cr - Who is he?

Tilak Verma was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.70 crore on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

The bidding for 19-year-old raised up slowly who was placed at a base price of Rs 20 lakhs. After a bidding war between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, the young player was picked by Mumbai.

Who is Tilak Verma?

Born of November 8, 2002, Tilak Verma made his first-class debut for Hyderabad in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy on 30 December 2018. He made his Twenty20 debut for Hyderabad in the 2018–19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on 28 February 2019. He made his List A debut on 28 September 2019, for Hyderabad in the 2019–20 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In December 2019, he was named in India's squad for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

To be noted, Verma scored 215 runs at an average of 35.83 and at a Strike Rate of 149 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He'll be part of Mumbai Indians in this IPL and can be a good No.3 for MI.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants are bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Meanwhile, Day 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar among top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 03:30 PM IST