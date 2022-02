IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: 19-year-old speedster Rajvardhan Hangargekar sold to CSK for Rs 1.5 cr

Rajvardhan Hangarekar was picked by Chennai Super Kings on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

He was placed at a base price of Rs 20 lakhs in the auction. Mumbai and Lucknow were the keen bidders for the U-19 star in the afternoon session of the auction.

Eventually it was the CSK side that came away with the win in that segment.

During India’s Under-19 World Cup semifinal versus Australia in February, Rajvardhan Hangargekar bowled faster than his previous quickest of 139.3, his fastest in the semifinal being 141.7 kph.

One of the members of India’s latest U-19 winning World Cup squad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar is a pace bowling all-rounder from Maharashtra, who started off as an off-spinner.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants are bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Meanwhile, Day 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar among top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 03:47 PM IST