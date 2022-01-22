e-Paper Get App

Cricket

Updated on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: David Warner, R Ashwin in top bracket; Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer missing from the list

FPJ Web Desk
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Chris Gayle plays a shot during an IPL 2016 match against Kings XI Punjab at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo: IPL

Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are among major absentees in the list of players ahead of the IPL Mega Auction, ESPNcricinfo reported on Saturday. David Warner and R Ashwin are among those to have listed their base price in the highest bracket of INR 2 crores.

The list has a total of 1214 cricketers, including 270 capped players, 312 uncapped players and 41 from Associate countries. The list have been sent to the ten franchises after which it will be trimmed down closer to the auction, which is on February 12 and 13.

Overseas stars like Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Odean Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith etc have listed themselves in the top bracket, while some of the Indians in that segment are Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik.

The IPL has been expanded to ten teams with the additions of two new teams based in Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

