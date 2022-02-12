IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav sold to Delhi Capitals for just Rs 2 cr

India stalwart Kuldeep Yadav was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore in the IPL Mega Auctions on Saturday.

Yadav became the first bowler for India to take two hat-tricks in international cricket, doing so against West Indies in 2019.

He is also the fastest spin bowler for India, in terms of innings, to take 100 wickets in ODIs (58 innings).

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 06:25 PM IST