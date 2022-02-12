IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes to SRH for Rs 4.2 cr

Bhuvneshvar Kumar was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4.2 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

Bhuvneshwar is among the top pacers for India. He is a regular member of the national team in ODIs and T20Is. However, does not get an entry into the Test side nowadays. In 132 IPL matches so far, the right-arm pacer accounts for 142 wickets at an average of 25.26.

Kumar kept a base price of Rs. 2 crores ahead of the auction. He was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 06:19 PM IST