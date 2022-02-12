IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Base price of Rs 40 lakh, Shahrukh Khan sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 9 crore

Uncapped all-rounder Shahrukh Khan was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 9 crore.

Khan was part of the Tamil Nadu side that went unbeaten all season on their way to winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021. Khan contributed an unbeaten 40 from 19 balls in the quarterfinal against Himachal Pradesh.

In February 2021, Khan was bought by the Punjab Kings in the IPL auction ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League. He made his IPL debut on 12 April 2021 against Rajasthan Royals and scored an unbeaten 6 off 4 balls.

In January 2022, Khan was named as one of two standby players in India's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their home series against the West Indies.

