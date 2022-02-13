IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Australia's Sean Abbott goes to SRH for Rs 2.40 cr

Australia's Sean Abbott was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.40 crore on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

He was placed at a base price of Rs 75 lakhs in the IPL auction.

In the history of the Big Bash League, Sean Abbott holds the second-highest wicket-taking record. So far, the fast bowler has played for Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers in the BBL.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were his only team in the IPL in 2015. In his two matches for RCB, Abbott failed to make an impact despite his impressive performance in the BBL.

In his three wicketless overs against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Abbott gave away 36 runs. The following match, Abbott failed to take a wicket while going for 21 runs in his two overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru. His contract was terminated after that game and he was released before the 2016 season.

The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore. Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 05:50 PM IST