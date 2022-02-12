IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.50 cr

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.50 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

Marsh kept a base price of Rs. 2 crores for himself. Marsh did not play in the last season. In IPL 2020, he was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Australia batsman played his debut season long back in IPL 2010. In the season, he was part of Deccan Chargers. He played 3 games in the tournament and scored 28 runs and picked 2 wickets.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:21 PM IST