e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades likely to be replaced, auction to resume at 3.30pm

FPJ Web Desk
IPL Auctions | Photo: BCCI

IPL Auctions | Photo: BCCI

Advertisement

Auctioneer Hugh Emeades will likely be replaced and the auction will resume at 3.30 pm IST. Edmeades has had a 36-year-old career and has successfully conducted 2700 auctions all over the world.

From art pieces, vintage cars, charity to Eric Clapton's guitar, Bond's Aston Martin, Emeades has done it all.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 02:35 PM IST
Advertisement