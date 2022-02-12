e-Paper Get App
Cricket

Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Ambati Rayudu back at CSK for Rs 6.75 cr

FPJ Web Desk
Ambati Rayudu | Twitter/@IPL

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ambati Rayudu is back with Chennai Super Kings, being sold for Rs 6.75 crore.

Rayudu is did a U-turn after announcing his retirement from cricket in 2019, is the current captain of the Andhra team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy championship.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:28 PM IST
