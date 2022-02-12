IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Ambati Rayudu back at CSK for Rs 6.75 cr

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ambati Rayudu is back with Chennai Super Kings, being sold for Rs 6.75 crore.
Rayudu is did a U-turn after announcing his retirement from cricket in 2019, is the current captain of the Andhra team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy championship.
ALSO READIPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates: Wanindu Hasaranga sold to RCB for Rs 10.75 cr, Washington Sundar...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
AdvertisementPublished on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:28 PM IST