IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Alzarri Joseph, who dismissed Virat Kohli for a duck recently, sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.40 cr

Alzarri Joseph, who dismissed Virat Kohli for a duck recently was sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.40 crore on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru.

Joseph has also had a very good record in the IPL. He holds the record for best bowling in an IPL match.

Joseph was not purchased in the 2020 IPL auction, but Mumbai Indians included him in their team instead of Adam Milne and gave him a chance to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore. Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.

Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar being among the top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants are bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 06:01 PM IST