IPL 2022 Mega Auction: All-rounder Washington Sundar goes to Sunrisers Hyderbad for Rs 8.75 cr

Washington Sundar was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

Sundar's base price was 1.50 crore however the player was bought by the SRH in a bidding war with Delhi Capitals.

This is the first buy made by the SRH since the beginning of auction today.

Sundar, who played for RCB, saw the Bangalore franchise along with Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans spark off a bidding war for his services. SRH and Lucknow Super Giants joined the bidding as the number increased above the Rs 8 crore mark.

He’s played a total of 42 games in the IPL and picked 27 wickets while he’s also scored 217 runs in 26 innings.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:18 PM IST