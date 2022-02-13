IPL 2022 Mega Auction: All-rounder Vijay Shankar sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.40 Cr

Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar was roped in by the Gujarat Titans for 1.40 cr. This can turn out to be a great buy for them as Shankar brings with him a lot of experience.

Although he hasn't had a breakthrough season thus far, he can turn out to be a very useful middle overs batter and he can pitch in with a few overs as well.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:47 PM IST