IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Ajinkya Rahane sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 cr

Former Indian Test Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane has been roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders for 1 Cr. Rahane is an experienced campaigner who has been a part of the IPL for quite some time now.

However, the right handed batter hasn't been able to find his rhythm in the shortest format of the game. Especially in the last few seasons, Rahane hasn't been able to cement his spot in any T20 side.

Moreover, the fact that he has been struggling in the longest format as well for quite a while is also not a good sign for the stroke maker. However, he would be anyhow delighted as he will get a chance once again to prove his brilliance.

Rahane is a fantastic batter and it wouldn't be suprising if he turns out to be a consistent run getter at the top of the order for the Knight Riders who would be looking to play him in place of Shubman Gill who was roped in by the Gujarat Titans.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:54 PM IST