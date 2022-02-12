IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Absolute steal!! Jason Holder sold to Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 8.75 crore

Jason Holder was sold to Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 8.75 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

As soon as Holder's name was up, the bids started flying in at great speed.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians kicked off, with the Rajasthan Royals joined in at Rs 5.5 crore. RR continued with their bidding and Lucknow Super Giants joined in too as the numbers shoot up towards Rs 7 crore. However Lucknow signed on Holder for Rs 8.75 crore.

With 35 wickets from 26 games in IPL, Holder is not too bad a player to have in the ranks. He’s played for CSK, KKR and SRH in the IPL previously but his best performances came in Hyderabad.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Saturday, February 12, 2022