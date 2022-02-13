IPL 2022 Mega Auction: A day after collapsing, Hugh Edmeades returns hail and hearty to conclude bidding session; watch video

A day after collapsing, auctioneer Hugh Edmeades returned hail and hearty to conclude bidding session of the two day IPL 2022 mega auction being held in Bengaluru.

Edmeades, the IPL auctioneer collapsed when the bidding for Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was going on. A medical team attended to him immediately after the incident and he was then stable and advised to take rest following which Charu Sharma had stepped in to carry on the auction.

How heartening it is to see Mr. Hugh Edmeade - the IPL Auctioneer - back on the podium! 😊 👏



A round of applause for Mr. Charu Sharma, who took over the Auction proceedings in the absence of Mr. Hugh Edmeade. 👏 👏#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/w2Xj10upkC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 13, 2022

"Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today," IPL had tweeted yesterday.

Edmeades has a 36-year-long career as an auctioneer. In 2018, the BCCI appointed him for the IPL auctions, replacing Richard Madley.

Meanwhile, the IPL franchise also wished Edmeades a speedy recovery.

"We wish a speedy recovery to the IPL Auctioneer Mr. Hugh Edmeades. Meanwhile, Mr. Charu Sharma will continue the auction proceedings today," said Mumbai Indians in a tweet.

"Sending in all the Yellove for the auctioneer to be fine!" tweeted CSK.

"Hugh Edmeades, we hope you're feeling better now!" said Gujarat Titans in a tweet.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 08:32 PM IST