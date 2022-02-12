IPL 2022 Mega Acution: 'Lord' Shardul Thakur sold to Delhi Capitals for 10.75 cr

'Lord' Shardul Thakur was sold to Delhi Capitals for 10.75 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction being held in Bengaluru today.

He was part of Chennai Super Kings in the previous edition and had kept a base price of Rs. 2 crores for himself for this auction.

Thakur is one of the top bowlers for India currently. He is a regular member of the ODI and T20I squads and among the crucial bowling all-rounders for India. In IPL, the right-arm medium pacer has played 61 matches and accounts for 67 wickets at an average of 27.86.

Thakur was part of Kings XI Punjab from IPL 2015 to 2016. He made his debut in the 2015 season, however, played just one match in the tournament and picked 1 wicket. In IPL 2018 auction, Chennai Super Kings bought the right-arm pacer in their squad.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

