e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

2 Indians feared killed in drone attack in UAE, Houthi rebels claim responsibility
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:08 PM IST

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill to be part of Ahmedabad team

FPJ Web Desk
All-rounder Hardik Pandya at the renovated Motera stadium in Ahmedabad | Twitter

All-rounder Hardik Pandya at the renovated Motera stadium in Ahmedabad | Twitter

Advertisement

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan and young batter Shubman Gill are set to be part of the new Ahmedabad-based franchise in the next edition of the IPL, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The franchise, owned by CVC Capitals, got a go ahead from the BCCI last week. Ahmedabad will be coached by Ashish Nehra while Gary Kirsten and former England batter Vikram Solanki will also be part of the setup. The trio worked together previously with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pandya is likely to be the captain of the team. Both Pandya and Khan have been paid INR 15 crores, the website reported.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:03 PM IST
Advertisement