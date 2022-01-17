IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill to be part of Ahmedabad team

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan and young batter Shubman Gill are set to be part of the new Ahmedabad-based franchise in the next edition of the IPL, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The franchise, owned by CVC Capitals, got a go ahead from the BCCI last week. Ahmedabad will be coached by Ashish Nehra while Gary Kirsten and former England batter Vikram Solanki will also be part of the setup. The trio worked together previously with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pandya is likely to be the captain of the team. Both Pandya and Khan have been paid INR 15 crores, the website reported.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:03 PM IST