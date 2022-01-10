IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya likely to captain Ahmedabad-based team; Rashid Khan, Ishan Kishan could be among draft picks

Hardik Pandya is likely to lead the Ahmedabad-based franchise of the IPL, it is reported. Ishan Kishan and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan are in the fray for being the draft picks.

The CVC Capitals-owned Ahmedabad based team have finally gotten a go ahead from the BCCI after being in doubt over their off-shore links with a few betting firms.

Ashish Nehra is likely to be the head coach of the franchise. The two new franchises will have to give three names (two Indians and one overseas) before the mega auction which is likely to be held in the second week of February.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 05:10 PM IST