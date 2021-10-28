e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan, two others in Mumbai cruise drugs case
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 05:24 PM IST

IPL 2022: Four players can be retained by existing teams; new teams can pick three from the rest before the auction

A combination of two Indians and two overseas or three Indians and one overseas players to be used by the existing teams
FPJ Web Desk
The venue for bidding of two new IPL teams. | Photo: BCCI

The venue for bidding of two new IPL teams. | Photo: BCCI

Advertisement

The existing eight IPL teams can retain a maximum of four players, after which the two new teams will be allowed to pick three each before the auction ahead of the 2022 edition, ESPNcricinfo reported on Thursday.

The four players that the franchises can choose could be a combination of either three Indians and one overseas players or two Indians and two overseas players. The new teams will have to pick a combination of two Indians and one overseas player for their side before the auction.

Unlike the auction before 2018, the teams will not have an option of using the right to match cards to buy back the players who had originally played for them.

The portal reported that these rules were informally discussed with the franchises in the week gone by.

There is no cap yet on the number of uncapped players that can be retained. It is also likely that teams will have a purse of INR 90 crore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 05:24 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal