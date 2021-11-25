IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals retain Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, leave Shreyas Iyer out

Delhi Capitals have decided to retain Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2022, ESPNcricinfo reported on Thursday. Shreyas Iyer decided to enter the auction, in order to look for a role as a captain with some franchise.

Iyer took over the captain's mantle from Gautam Gambhir in the 2018 edition of IPL. In 2019, he led the Capitals to the playoffs for the first time since 2012. However, with him being injured and missing the first leg of IPL 2021, the captaincy of the side was given to Pant.

Despite Iyer returning for the UAE leg of the IPL 2021, Pant continued to lead the team, who yet again led them to the playoffs.

Apart from the two new teams based in Ahmedabad and Lucknow, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be on the look for a new captain for the upcoming season.

It is learnt that Patel's all-round skills made him pip Shikhar Dhawan to the retention list.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:25 PM IST