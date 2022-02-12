IPL 2022: Amit Mishra, oldest player in mega auction, goes unsold

Most oldest player in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, Amit Mishra went unsold during the bidding session in the auction being held in Bengaluru today.

No team was successful in buying Amit Mishra for base price in the auction.

Amit Mishra needs no introduction, he has 166 wickets in his IPL career and last year he played 4 games and picked 6 wickets. He has played 154 matches and collected 166 wickets with an economy rate of 7.35

Mishra was sent to Delhi in 2015 and has remained with the franchise since then. Mishra also holds the record for most hat-tricks in the IPL, with three. No one has more than Delhi’s experienced leg-spinner. Yuvraj Singh, a former India all-rounder who has thrice taken a hat-trick, is trailing him.

Meanwhile, India all-rounder Shardul Thakur got acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crores in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

For Shardul, a bidding war took place between DC and Punjab Kings (PBKS), where the all-rounder went to Delhi in the end. DC also bought Bangladesh Pacer Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 2 crores.

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar got sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 4.2 crores after a bidding war between SRH, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians.

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar got picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crores while T Natarajan went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crores. India wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan has been sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crores while England batter Jonny Bairstow got picked by Punjab Kings for 6.75 crores.

India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 5.5 crores, after a bidding war with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crores while Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.50 crores.

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore. India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore while Harshal Patel was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:01 PM IST