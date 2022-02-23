e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

IPL 2022: Ajit Agarkar appointed assistant coach of Delhi Capitals

FPJ Web Desk
Ajit Agarkar | File Photo

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar on Wednesday was appointed by Delhi Capitals as the team's new assistant coach.

“I am very excited to be part of Delhi Capitals squad for this season,” Agarkar expressed, on the development.

“I have been lucky enough to be a player and to be returning in a different capacity. It's obviously very exciting. We have a young and terrific squad led by one of the most talented players in the world - Rishabh Pant. And the coach Ricky Ponting has been a legend of the game. Looking forward to working with them, can't wait to get started and creating some special memories," he added.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 06:26 PM IST
