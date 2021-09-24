IPL 2021: Who is Tim David, the Singaporean cricketer making his IPL debut for RCB- all you need to know

Mumbai: Tim David is a Singaporean cricketer who plays for Singapore national cricket team and has played several international T20 series for foreign cricket teams including Australia, England, and Pakistan.

David remained unsold in the 2021 IPL auctions and was later bagged by RCB for Rs 20 lakhs.

With only 14 T20 internationals, David has an average score of 46.50 with a strike rate of 158 in batting, while he has taken 5 wickets in total 11 innings with an economy rate of 9.32.

"He is a power player in the lower middle order who plays spin well and he is a strong lad. He can hit some big ones and probably hit big ones and get us some extra runs down the order," said RCB skipper Virat Kohli upon his debut in the team.

In July 2019, David joined the training squad for the Singapore cricket team ahead of the Regional Finals of the 2018–19 ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier tournament. Later that month, he was named in Singapore's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the Regional Finals of the tournament. He made his T20I debut for Singapore against Qatar on 22 July 2019.

David made his Twenty20 debut for Perth Scorchers in the 2017–18 Big Bash League season on 1 January 2018. For the 2020–21 Big Bash League season, Hobart Hurricanes signed the Singaporean all-rounder.

David will be making his IPL debut with Virat Kohli-led RCB against MS Dhoni-led CSK at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

MS Dhoni has won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 08:02 PM IST