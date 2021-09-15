IPL 2021: Who is the leading wicket-taker ahead of UAE leg?

The remainder of Indian Premier League 2021 is all set to begin from September 19 after it was scaled out due to the Covid-19 pandemic as few players tested positive for the virus. With just 30 matches played in the 14th edition of the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced that the second leg of the IPL would commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after it was suspended four months ago in May 2021. The second leg will start with the match against Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Much like the orange cap, the bait for bowlers in IPL is no less. The leading wicket-takers of the season are given the purple cap for their distinct bowling.

So far, in the 30 matches played of the 14th edition, currently, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Followed by him, Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals ranked second on the list of the leading wicket-takers. Khan scalped 14 wickets in the eight innings he played for DC.

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 17

2. Avesh Khan - 14

3. Chris Morris -14

4. Rahul Chahar - 11

5. Rashid Khan - 10

ALSO READ IPL 2021: 5 players to watch out this tournament in UAE leg

Meanwhile, ahead of the second leg of IPL in UAE, Patel is seen improving his batting skills to emerge as a stronger player. Besides aiming to continue his fine performance with the ball, Patel wants to make an impact with the bat as well in the remaining matches of the tournament.

In the seven matches he played Virat Kohli led RCB, Patel returned with17 wickets. He returned with his best IPL figures- 5/27. However, he was uneconomical with the ball as he managed an economy of 9.17.

Currently, he holds an average of just 10.87 in the 24 innings he has played with the bat. With the increasing competition in the cash-rich league, Patel wants to emerge as an accomplished all-rounder.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 08:03 PM IST