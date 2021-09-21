e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari appointed as next chief of Indian Air ForceCOVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,131 new cases, 70 deaths, 4,021 recoveries on September 21
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:55 PM IST

IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of September 21, 2021

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Pacer Kartik Tyagi bowled a sensational last over as Rajasthan Royals pulled off a two-run win against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday.

Opener Yashaswi Jaiswal (49) was the top scorer for the Royals while Mahipal Lomror contributed 43.

Left-arm Medium pacer Arshdeep Singh (5/32) and Mohammed Shami (3/21) shared eight wickets between them.

ALSO READ

IPL 2021: Taliban bans broadcast of cricket league in Afghanistan over presence of female audience...

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 380

1. KL Rahul - 331

2. Mayank Agarwal - 327

4. Faf du Plessis - 320

5. Prithvi Shaw - 308

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 17

2. Avesh Khan - 14

3. Chris Morris -14

4. Arshdeep Singh - 12

5. Rahul Chahar - 11

Advertisement

ALSO READ

IPL 2021 UAE leg, PBKS vs RR: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:56 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal