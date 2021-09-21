IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of September 21, 2021

Pacer Kartik Tyagi bowled a sensational last over as Rajasthan Royals pulled off a two-run win against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday.

Opener Yashaswi Jaiswal (49) was the top scorer for the Royals while Mahipal Lomror contributed 43.

Left-arm Medium pacer Arshdeep Singh (5/32) and Mohammed Shami (3/21) shared eight wickets between them.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 380

1. KL Rahul - 331

2. Mayank Agarwal - 327

4. Faf du Plessis - 320

5. Prithvi Shaw - 308

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 17

2. Avesh Khan - 14

3. Chris Morris -14

4. Arshdeep Singh - 12

5. Rahul Chahar - 11

