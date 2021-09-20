e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Dilip Ghosh made BJP national vice president; Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar appointed West Bengal party chiefMaharashtra: Congress nominates Rajani Patil as its candidate for Rajya Sabha by-electionMumbai court grants bail to businessman Raj Kundra in pornography case
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:44 PM IST

IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of September 20, 2021?

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday. Chasing a paltry 93 for a win, Shubman Gill (48) and debutant Venkatesh Iyer (41 not out) stitched 82 runs for the opening wicket as KKR reached 94 for 1 in just 10 overs.

Earlier, electing to bat, RCB were bundled out for 92 with Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy taking three wickets apiece for 9 and 13 runs respectively.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 92 all out in 19 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 22; Varun Chakravarthy 3/13, Andre Russell 3/9, Lockie Ferguson 2/24).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 94 for 1 in 10 overs (Shubman Gill 48, Venkatesh Iyer 41 not out).

ALSO READ

IPL 2021: Batting first, RCB all out for 92 in 19 overs

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 380

1. KL Rahul - 331

2. Faf du Plessis - 320

4. Prithvi Shaw - 308

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 284

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 17

2. Avesh Khan - 14

3. Chris Morris -14

4. Rahul Chahar - 11

5. Rashid Khan - 10

Advertisement

ALSO READ

IPL 2021: MI head coach Jayawardene says skipper Rohit Sharma will return for next match
Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:44 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal