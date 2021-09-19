IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of September 19, 2021?

Chennai Super Kings start the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 on a rousing note, beating Mumbai Indians by 20 runs here on Sunday.

After setting a fighting total of 156/6 in their allotted 20 overs thanks mainly to Ruturaj Gaikwad (88 not out), Chennai came back strongly as they restricted the Mumbai Indians to 136/8 in 20 overs.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings 156/6 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 88 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 26, Dwayne Bravo 23, Adam Milne 2/21, Jasprit Bumrah 2/33, Trent Boult 2/35) beat Mumbai Indians 136/8 in 20 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 50 not out; Bravo 3/25, Deepak Chahar 2/19) by 20 runs.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 380

1. KL Rahul - 331

2. Faf du Plessis - 320

4. Prithvi Shaw - 308

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 284

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 17

2. Avesh Khan - 14

3. Chris Morris -14

4. Rahul Chahar - 11

5. Rashid Khan - 10

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:52 PM IST