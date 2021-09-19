e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:52 PM IST

IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of September 19, 2021?

FPJ Web Desk
Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians during match 30 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the CHENNAI SUPER KINGS and the MUMBAI INDIANS held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on the 19th September 2021 Photo by Ron Gaunt / SPORTZPICS for BCCI |

Chennai Super Kings start the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 on a rousing note, beating Mumbai Indians by 20 runs here on Sunday.

After setting a fighting total of 156/6 in their allotted 20 overs thanks mainly to Ruturaj Gaikwad (88 not out), Chennai came back strongly as they restricted the Mumbai Indians to 136/8 in 20 overs.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings 156/6 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 88 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 26, Dwayne Bravo 23, Adam Milne 2/21, Jasprit Bumrah 2/33, Trent Boult 2/35) beat Mumbai Indians 136/8 in 20 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 50 not out; Bravo 3/25, Deepak Chahar 2/19) by 20 runs.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 380

1. KL Rahul - 331

2. Faf du Plessis - 320

4. Prithvi Shaw - 308

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 284

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 17

2. Avesh Khan - 14

3. Chris Morris -14

4. Rahul Chahar - 11

5. Rashid Khan - 10

