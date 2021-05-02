IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of May 2, 2021?

Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by seven wickets in an IPL game here on Sunday. Asked to take bat first, stand-in skipper Mayank Agarwal hit an unbeaten 58-ball 99, while debutant Dawid Malan (26) scored 52 as Punjab posted 166 for six.

Shikhar Dhawan then smashed an unbeaten 69 off 47, while other opener Prithvi Shaw (39) and Steven Smith (24) also chipped in as DC chased down the target in 17.4 overs.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 166 for 6 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 99 not out; Kagiso Rabada 2/36).

Delhi Capitals: 167 for 3 in 17.4 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 69 not out; Riley Meredith 1/35).