IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 28, 2021?

Chennai Super Kings hammered SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, here on Wednesday.

For SRH, skipper David Warner scored 57 runs while Manish Pandey came up with a 61-run knock.

It was a smooth chase for CSK with Faf du Plessis (56) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (75) sharing a 129-run opening partnership.

Brief Scores:

SunRisers Hyderabad: 171 for 3 in 20 overs. (D Warner 57, M Pandey 61; L Ngidi 2/35).

Chennai Super Kings: 173 for 3 in 18.3 overs. (R Gaikwad 75, Faf du Plessis 56; R Khan 3/36).