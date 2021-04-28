IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 28, 2021?

Chennai Super Kings hammered SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, here on Wednesday.
For SRH, skipper David Warner scored 57 runs while Manish Pandey came up with a 61-run knock.
It was a smooth chase for CSK with Faf du Plessis (56) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (75) sharing a 129-run opening partnership.
Brief Scores:
SunRisers Hyderabad: 171 for 3 in 20 overs. (D Warner 57, M Pandey 61; L Ngidi 2/35).
Chennai Super Kings: 173 for 3 in 18.3 overs. (R Gaikwad 75, Faf du Plessis 56; R Khan 3/36).
Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):
1. Faf du Plessis - 270
2. Shikhar Dhawan - 265
3. KL Rahul - 240
4. Glenn Maxwell - 223
5. Johnny Bairstow - 218
Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Harshal Patel- 17
2. Avesh Khan - 12
3. Rashid Khan - 9
4. Rahul Chahar - 9
4. Chris Morris - 9
