IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 27, 2021?

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by one run in the IPL here on Tuesday.
AB de Villiers top-scored with an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls to take RCB to 171 for five.
In response, Delhi Capitals ended with 170 for four in 20 overs.
Brief Scores:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 171/5 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 75 not out, Rajat Patidar 31).
Delhi Capitals 170/4 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 58 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 53 not out; Harshal Patel 2/37).
Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):
1. Shikhar Dhawan - 265
2. KL Rahul - 240
3. Glenn Maxwell - 223
4. Faf du Plessis - 214
5. Johnny Bairstow - 211
Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Harshal Patel- 17
2. Avesh Khan - 12
3. Rahul Chahar - 9
4. Chris Morris - 9
5. Deepak Chahar - 8