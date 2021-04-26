Cricket

Updated on

IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 26, 2021?

By FPJ Web Desk

Gujarat, Apr 26 (ANI): Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders takes a wicket of Moises Henriques of Punjab Kings during the match between the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.
Gujarat, Apr 26 (ANI): Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders takes a wicket of Moises Henriques of Punjab Kings during the match between the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.
(ANI Photo/IPL Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recovered from initial jitters to successfully chase down a modest 124-run target against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 16.4 overs in an IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

For Punjab, opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a painstaking 31 off 34 balls but Chris Jordan's 30 off 18 balls took them past 120-run mark.

Prasidh Krishna came up with his best figures of 3 for 30 while Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

While chasing, KKR were in trouble at 17 for 3 before Rahul Tripathi (41 off 32 balls) and skipper Eoin Morgan (47 not out off 40 balls) put them on course with a 66-run fourth-wicket stand.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 259

2. KL Rahul - 240

3. Faf du Plessis - 214

4. Johnny Bairstow - 211

5. Rohit Sharma- 201

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 15

2. Avesh Khan - 11

3. Rahul Chahar - 9

4. Chris Morris - 9

5. Deepak Chahar - 8

(With PTI inputs)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in