IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 26, 2021?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recovered from initial jitters to successfully chase down a modest 124-run target against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 16.4 overs in an IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.
For Punjab, opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a painstaking 31 off 34 balls but Chris Jordan's 30 off 18 balls took them past 120-run mark.
Prasidh Krishna came up with his best figures of 3 for 30 while Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine chipped in with a couple of wickets each.
While chasing, KKR were in trouble at 17 for 3 before Rahul Tripathi (41 off 32 balls) and skipper Eoin Morgan (47 not out off 40 balls) put them on course with a 66-run fourth-wicket stand.
Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):
1. Shikhar Dhawan - 259
2. KL Rahul - 240
3. Faf du Plessis - 214
4. Johnny Bairstow - 211
5. Rohit Sharma- 201
Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Harshal Patel- 15
2. Avesh Khan - 11
3. Rahul Chahar - 9
4. Chris Morris - 9
5. Deepak Chahar - 8
(With PTI inputs)