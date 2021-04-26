IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 26, 2021?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recovered from initial jitters to successfully chase down a modest 124-run target against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 16.4 overs in an IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

For Punjab, opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a painstaking 31 off 34 balls but Chris Jordan's 30 off 18 balls took them past 120-run mark.

Prasidh Krishna came up with his best figures of 3 for 30 while Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

While chasing, KKR were in trouble at 17 for 3 before Rahul Tripathi (41 off 32 balls) and skipper Eoin Morgan (47 not out off 40 balls) put them on course with a 66-run fourth-wicket stand.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 259

2. KL Rahul - 240

3. Faf du Plessis - 214

4. Johnny Bairstow - 211

5. Rohit Sharma- 201

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 15

2. Avesh Khan - 11

3. Rahul Chahar - 9

4. Chris Morris - 9

5. Deepak Chahar - 8

(With PTI inputs)