IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 25, 2021?

Delhi Capitals beat SunRisers Hyderabad in a thrilling Super Over contest in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday. Batting first, Delhi Capitals managed to score 159 for 4 with opener Prithvi Shaw back in form with a 53 off 39 balls. Skipper Rishabh Pant scored 37 off 27 balls. Steve Smith remained not out on 34 off 25 balls. For SRH, pacer Siddarth Kaul took 2 for 31 in 4 overs.
In reply, SRH scored 159 for 7 with Kane Williamson contributing 66 nt out off 51 balls as the match went into Super Over.
In the Super Over, SRH managed only 7 off Axar Patel while DC scored the runs of the last delivery.
Brief Scores: DC 159 for 4 (Prithvi Shaw 53 off 39 balls, Rishabh Pant 37 off 27 balls, Siddarth Kaul 2/31) SRH 159/7 (Kane Williamson 66 off 51 balls, Avesh Khan 3/34).
Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):
1. Shikhar Dhawan - 259
2. KL Rahul - 221
3. Faf du Plessis - 214
4. Johnny Bairstow - 211
5. Rohit Sharma- 201
Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Harshal Patel- 15
2. Avesh Khan - 11
3. Rahul Chahar - 9
4. Chris Morris - 9
5. Deepak Chahar - 8
