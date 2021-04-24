Cricket

IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 24, 2021?

Rajasthan Royals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in Indian Premier League match in Mumbai

David Miller of Rajasthan Royals celebrating the match win during match 18 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai on the 24th April 2021.
Chris Morris' (4 for 23) best bowling performance of the season so far was followed by a responsible 41-ball 42* from skipper Sanju Samson as Rajasthan Royals crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in Mumbai. Chasing 134 for victory, Rajasthan crossed the finish line with 7 balls to spare. On the other hand, a hapless batting performance from Kolkata pushed them to their fourth successive defeat of the season

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 231

2. KL Rahul - 221

3. Rohit Sharma - 201

4. Sanju Samson - 187

5.Nitish Rana- 186

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 12

2. Rahul Chahar - 9

3. Chris Morris - 9

4. Deepak Chahar - 8

5. Avesh Khan - 8

