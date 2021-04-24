IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 24, 2021?

Chris Morris' (4 for 23) best bowling performance of the season so far was followed by a responsible 41-ball 42* from skipper Sanju Samson as Rajasthan Royals crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in Mumbai. Chasing 134 for victory, Rajasthan crossed the finish line with 7 balls to spare. On the other hand, a hapless batting performance from Kolkata pushed them to their fourth successive defeat of the season
Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):
1. Shikhar Dhawan - 231
2. KL Rahul - 221
3. Rohit Sharma - 201
4. Sanju Samson - 187
5.Nitish Rana- 186
Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Harshal Patel- 12
2. Rahul Chahar - 9
3. Chris Morris - 9
4. Deepak Chahar - 8
5. Avesh Khan - 8
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)