IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 24, 2021?

Chris Morris' (4 for 23) best bowling performance of the season so far was followed by a responsible 41-ball 42* from skipper Sanju Samson as Rajasthan Royals crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in Mumbai. Chasing 134 for victory, Rajasthan crossed the finish line with 7 balls to spare. On the other hand, a hapless batting performance from Kolkata pushed them to their fourth successive defeat of the season