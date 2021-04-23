IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 23, 2021?

Punjab Kings on Friday humbled defending champions Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in their IPL match at Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Chasing a modest target of 132, Punjab Kings completed the task with 14 balls to spare. Skipper KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 60 and 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle remained not out on 43.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma scored his first half-century of the season but his team could only manage 131 for 6. Rohit scored 63 off 52 balls while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 33 off 27 balls on a sluggish surface. The duo added 79 for the third wicket while Kieron Pollard chipped in with an unbeaten 16 off 12 balls towards the end.

For Punjab Kings, Deepak Hooda was economical with 1 for 15 in 3 overs, while Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi had the joint-best figures of 2 for 21.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 231

2. KL Rahul - 221

3. Rohit Sharma - 201

4. Glenn Maxwell - 176

5. Johnny Bairstow- 173

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 12

2. Rahul Chahar - 9

3. Deepak Chahar - 8

4. Avesh Khan - 8

5. Andre Rusell - 7

