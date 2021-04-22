IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 22, 2021?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continued their fine streak of form against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday as they won by 10 wickets in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sent out to bat first, RR crumbled under pressure in the opening overs and were reduced to 43/4. Owing to Shivam Dube’s 46 and Rahul Tewatia’s 40, the men in pink managed to post 177/9 at the end of their 20 overs. Both Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel scalped three wickets. Chasing, Devdutt Padikkal (101*) and Virat Kohli (72*) took charge right from the start. They forged an unbeaten 181-run opening stand and helped make it four wins out of four matches.