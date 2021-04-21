IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 21, 2021?

Delhi Capitals (DC) registered another win after defeating the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets in Match 13 of the VIVO IPL on Tuesday.

Amit Mishra was the hero of the day for DC. He took four important wickets while Shikhar Dhawan led from the top with the bat to get DC over the line against MI. Chasing a target of 138, Delhi lost a few wickets in the middle overs but eventually cruised to victory with 5 balls to spare.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 231

2. Glenn Maxwell - 176

3. KL Rahul - 157

4. Nitish Rana - 155

5. Rohit Sharma - 138

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 9

2. Avesh Khan - 8

3. Rahul Chahar - 8

4. Trent Boult - 6

5. Chetan Sakariya - 6