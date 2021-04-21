IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 21, 2021?

Defending the total, pacer Deepak Chahar (4/29) produced a sensational spell, claiming four wickets, while Lungi Ngidi (3/28) captured one to leave KKR tottering at 31 for 5 in 5.2 overs.

Andrew Russell, however, hit six maximums in a breathtaking 54 off 22 balls and shared 81 runs off 39 balls with Dinesh Karthik (40) to bring KKR back in the hunt.

Once Russell was gone, Pat Cummins (66 not out) kept KKR in the chase but he ran out of partners in the end as they eventually fell short by 18 runs.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 231

2. Glenn Maxwell - 176

3. Johnny Bairstow- 173

4. Faf du Plessis - 164

5. Nitish Rana - 164

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 9

2. Deepak Chahar - 8

3. Avesh Khan - 8

4. Rahul Chahar - 8

5. Andre Rusell - 7