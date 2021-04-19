IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 19, 2021?

Chennai Super Kings register a comprehensive win against Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs. Sanju Samson-led Royals failed to chase down a target of 189 and managed to put only 143/9 on the board. They did not even come close to the target, thanks to the batting collapse in the middle overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali preyed on the Royals’ middle order as they lost five wickets for just eight runs.