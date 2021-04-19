Cricket

IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 19, 2021?

By FPJ Web Desk

Chennai Super Kings register a comprehensive win against Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs

Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings deliver ball Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings during match 12 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals held at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai on the 19th April 2021.
Chennai Super Kings register a comprehensive win against Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs. Sanju Samson-led Royals failed to chase down a target of 189 and managed to put only 143/9 on the board. They did not even come close to the target, thanks to the batting collapse in the middle overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali preyed on the Royals’ middle order as they lost five wickets for just eight runs.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 186

2. Glenn Maxwell - 176

3. KL Rahul - 157

4. Nitish Rana - 155

5. AB De Villiers - 125

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 9

2. Rahul Chahar - 7

3. Avesh Khan - 6

4. Trent Boult - 6

5. Chetan Sakariya - 6

