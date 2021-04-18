IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 18, 2021?

Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in the IPL here on Sunday.
Mayank Agarwal top-scored for Punjab with 69 off 36 balls while his opening partner and skipper K L Rahul made 61 off 51 balls, taking them to 195 for four.
In response, Delhi Capitals chased down the target rather comfortably in 18.2 overs with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 92 off 49 balls.
Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):
1. Shikhar Dhawan - 186
2. Glenn Maxwell - 176
3. KL Rahul - 157
4. Nitish Rana - 155
5. AB De Villiers - 125
Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Harshal Patel- 9
2. Rahul Chahar - 7
3. Avesh Khan - 6
4. Trent Boult - 6
5. Andre Russell - 6
