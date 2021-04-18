Cricket

Updated on

IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 18, 2021?

By FPJ Web Desk

Delhi Capitals registered their second win of the ongoing IPL 2021 campaign when they defeated Punjab Kings in a high-scoring affair

Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals and Lalith Yadav of Delhi Capitals shake hands after win the match during match 11 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings held at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai on the 18th April 2021.
Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals and Lalith Yadav of Delhi Capitals shake hands after win the match during match 11 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings held at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai on the 18th April 2021.

Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in the IPL here on Sunday.

Mayank Agarwal top-scored for Punjab with 69 off 36 balls while his opening partner and skipper K L Rahul made 61 off 51 balls, taking them to 195 for four.

In response, Delhi Capitals chased down the target rather comfortably in 18.2 overs with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 92 off 49 balls.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 186

2. Glenn Maxwell - 176

3. KL Rahul - 157

4. Nitish Rana - 155

5. AB De Villiers - 125

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 9

2. Rahul Chahar - 7

3. Avesh Khan - 6

4. Trent Boult - 6

5. Andre Russell - 6

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in