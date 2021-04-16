IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 16, 2021?

Right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar picked four wickets before Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) register an easy win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday evening.

Chahar's four wickets had helped CSK restrict Punjab Kings to a paltry 106/8. In response, CSK easily chased down the target with 26 balls to spare thanks to a quickfire 46 off 31 from Moeen Ali. CSK defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets to open their account in the ongoing IPL.

Earlier put in to bat first, Punjab Kings had a horrific start as the side lost four wickets within the powerplay. Chahar wreaked havoc as he sent back Punjab Kings' top order except for skipper Rahul, who became the victim of Jadeja's brilliant throw. Chahar first cleaned up Mayank for a duck in the first over and then dismissed Gayle and Pooran within a span of six balls to reduce Punjab to 19/4 after Rahul's run out.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Nitish Rana - 137

2. Sanju Samson - 123

3. Manish Pandey - 99

4. Glenn Maxwell - 98

5. KL Rahul - 96

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 7

2. Andre Russell - 6

3. Avesh Khan - 5

4. Rashid Khan - 4

5. Chris Woakes - 4