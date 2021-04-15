IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 15, 2021?

Chris Morris produced a timely 36-run unbeaten knock as Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Thursday.

Jaydev Unadkat took three wickets upfront to rattle DC after RR elected to bowl. DC skipper Rishabh Pant scored 51.

South African batsman David Miller produced a combative knock of 62 runs in Royals' chase while Chris Morris scored 36 to take the side over the line.