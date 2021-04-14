IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 14, 2021?

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday. RCB managed only 149 for eight after being asked to bat first. In reply, SRH were stopped at 143 for nine.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner led from the front with a 37-ball 54, while Manish Pandey contributed 38.

The two added 83 runs for the second wicket and helped their side close in on the target of 150, but left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed snared three wickets to change the complexion of the game.