IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 14, 2021?

Chasing a par 150-run target, Sunrisers middle order crumbled like a pack of cards as they finished at 143/9, falling 7 short of the target

Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrates after winning the match 6 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 14th April 2021.
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday. RCB managed only 149 for eight after being asked to bat first. In reply, SRH were stopped at 143 for nine.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner led from the front with a 37-ball 54, while Manish Pandey contributed 38.

The two added 83 runs for the second wicket and helped their side close in on the target of 150, but left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed snared three wickets to change the complexion of the game.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Nitish Rana - 137

2. Sanju Samson - 119

3. Manish Pandey - 99

4. Glenn Maxwell - 98

5. KL Rahul - 91

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 7

2. Andre Russell - 6

3. Rashid Khan - 4

4. Rahul Chahar - 4

5. Pat Cummins - 3

