IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 13, 2021?

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai Indians managed only 152 after batting first, but then bowled amazingly to restrict KKR to 142 for 7 in 20 overs to record their first win in the second game

Mumbai Indians stunned Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs in a low-scoring IPL match here on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians managed only 152 after batting first, but then bowled amazingly to restrict KKR to 142 for 7 in 20 overs to record their first win in the second game.

For KKR, opener Nitish Rana once again top-scored with 57 off 47 balls while Shubman Gill chipped in with 33 off 24 balls. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar picked up 4 for 27.

Earlier, Andre Russell grabbed a five-wicket haul as Mumbai Indians were all out for 152.

It was a collective bowling effort from KKR with only Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 36 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (43 off 32 balls) making notable contributions.

For KKR, Pat Cummins (2/24), Russell (5 for 15) and Shakib Al Hasan (1/23) were the main wicket-takers.

Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Nitish Rana - 137

2. Sanju Samson - 119

3. KL Rahul - 91

4. Suryakumar Yadav - 87

5. Shikhar Dhawan - 85

Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Andre Russell - 6

2. Harshal Patel - 5

3. Rahul Chahar - 4

4. Pat Cummins - 3

5. Chetan Sakariya - 3

