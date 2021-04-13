IPL 2021: Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap as of April 13, 2021?

Mumbai Indians stunned Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs in a low-scoring IPL match here on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians managed only 152 after batting first, but then bowled amazingly to restrict KKR to 142 for 7 in 20 overs to record their first win in the second game.
For KKR, opener Nitish Rana once again top-scored with 57 off 47 balls while Shubman Gill chipped in with 33 off 24 balls. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar picked up 4 for 27.
Earlier, Andre Russell grabbed a five-wicket haul as Mumbai Indians were all out for 152.
It was a collective bowling effort from KKR with only Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 36 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (43 off 32 balls) making notable contributions.
For KKR, Pat Cummins (2/24), Russell (5 for 15) and Shakib Al Hasan (1/23) were the main wicket-takers.
Here are the top 5 players with most runs (Orange Cap):
1. Nitish Rana - 137
2. Sanju Samson - 119
3. KL Rahul - 91
4. Suryakumar Yadav - 87
5. Shikhar Dhawan - 85
Here are the top 5 players with most wickets (Purple Cap):
1. Andre Russell - 6
2. Harshal Patel - 5
3. Rahul Chahar - 4
4. Pat Cummins - 3
5. Chetan Sakariya - 3
